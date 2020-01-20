Kyodo file photo

TOKYO (Kyodo) — Japan’s farm ministry on Monday proposed legislation to protect the intellectual property in fertilized eggs and sperm taken from Japan’s famous wagyu beef cattle as concerns grow about overseas breeding efforts.

The envisioned law allows for injunctions against unauthorized trading, production and export and will penalize business operators who obtain and sell materials without following required procedures as well as third parties who knowingly export such materials.

Continue reading the story here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR