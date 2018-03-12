Laksi Roundabout Bridge to Be Closed Overnight

BANGKOK — A bridge on a main tollway on Chaeng Watthana Road will be closed overnight this week.

The 300-meter bridge that goes over the Laksi Roundabout from Chaeng Watthana Road in front of Phranakhon Rajabhat University will be closed from 10pm to 4am overnight now through Sunday morning.

“People planning to drive on Chaeng Watthana Road during should beware or avoid driving during these times because traffic will be heavy, especially during weekdays,” police Cpt. Samruay Pansaeng of Bang Khen transportation police told reporters late Sunday night.

The Laksi Roundabout is a major traffic point in the Bang Khen district of north Bangkok, where cars coming in and out of the capital pass.