Thammasat Debuts Electric Motorbike Taxi

PATHUM THANI — More motorbike taxis will soon zooming across a large university campus in northern metro Bangkok, without the pollution or noise.

Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus Thursday demoed five electric motorcycles for what’s billed as the country’s first university to offer an electric moto-taxi service.

For the sake of eco-friendliness and safety, the bikes, called Sola Ryde, are powered by rechargeable batteries and limited to speeds of 40kph. Charging stations have been installed around the campus, according to university Vice President Prinya Thaewanarumitkul.

Fifty electric bikes are expected to traverse the 1,700-rai (272 hectare) campus by the end of April with 150 rolled out by year’s end.

Fares run 10 baht to 15 baht. Passengers can also pay via QR Code via Bangkok Bank’s Bualuang mBanking service.

Sola Ryde is made by Star 8, an Australian alternative energy firm.