How to Travel Cheap or Free for New Year’s

Whether by BTS, MRT, car, airport train or public bus, here are some tips to get you through the bustling crowd of New Year travelling.

Get home from a crunk night out safely on the BTS Skytrain and both MRT lines, which will extend operating hours to 2am on New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Day, there will be free Wi-Fi at 30 BTS stations along the Sukhumvit Line from Mo Chit to Bearing and the Silom Line from National Stadium to Wong Wian Yai. Just connect to Wi-Fi BTS Xpress.

Parking lots at the a number of MRT Blue Line stations will also stay open until 3am for New Year’s Day: Lat Phrao, Ratchadapisek, Huai Khwang, Thailand Cultural Centre, Rama 9, Phetchaburi, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre and Sam Yan. Along the Purple Line, parking later at Khlong Bang Phai, Sam Yaek Bang Yai, Bang Rak Noi Tha It and Yaek Nonthaburi 1. The BTS Sukhumvit Line’s new terminal station Kheha parking will also get the 3am treatment.

Highway to 2019

Blast through those toll booths like an over-privileged brat when tolls are waived Saturday through midnight Thursday on the Bang Na – Chonburi Expressway and the Bang Phli – Suksawadi section of the Kanchanaphisek Expressway. Motorway 7 from Bangkok to Chonburi and Motorway 9’s Bang Na–Bang Pa-In stretch are also free during this period.

Getting There and Away From BKK

Park free in one of 700 spaces in the Zone C long-term parking at Suvarnabhumi Airport through Wednesday. Then, hop on the Airport Rail Link for free on Dec. 31 through 12:01am New Year’s Day.

Bus Like a Boss

Want to go interprovincial on the cheap? At the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit Terminal), more buses will run the 904 Bangkok–Saraburi route through Thursday. Buses leave every 30 minutes 4:30am to 5pm at fares of 69 baht.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority buses will waive fares for air-conditioned buses on routes connecting 10 auspicious temples for people to begin the year in prayer.

The free buses will run between 8:30am to 4:30pm from Sunday through Tuesday. They connect wats Ratcha Orasaram Ratchaworawihan, Arun, Phra Chetuphon Vimolmangklararm Rajwaramahaviharn, Ratchapradit Sathitmahasimaram, Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram, Suthat Thepwararam, Bowon Niwet Wihan, Benchamabophit (aka the Marble Temple), Rama 9 Kanchanaphisek and Wachiratham Sathit Worawihan.

Visitors to Wat Arun can still check out cool art installations that are part of the Bangkok Art Bienalle.

Look for the orange air-conditioned buses which will stop at each temple about every half hour.