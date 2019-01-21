DMK Warns of Flight Delays Due to Runway Repairs

BANGKOK — Several flights could be delayed as Don Mueang Airport closes portions of a runway next week for maintenance.

Airport general manager Sirote Duangratana said about 700 meters of the west runway will be shut Jan. 29 to Feb.1, which will reduce capacity for inbound flights from 26 to 22 per hour while parts of the tarmac are repaired.

As some flights will be delayed due to the work, Sirote said the airport would do its best to accommodate passengers and minimize the impact. He said travelers can contact the airport at 02-535-1192 at all hours for information.

More than 40 million people passed through Don Mueang Airport last fiscal year, a 9-percent increase from the previous year. After a series of renovations, it now has the capacity for about 30 million travelers per year.