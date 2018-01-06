Corruption Commission to Question 4 Over Prawit Watch Scandal Link

BANGKOK — Four people will be questioned next week for their alleged involvement in the deputy prime minister’s luxury watch scandal, the anti-corruption commission said Friday.

Worawit Sukboon, secretary-general of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, or NACC, said Friday that summons had been issued for four individuals to clarify their possible involvement in deputy prime minister Prawit Wongsuwan’s undeclared luxury watches and diamond ring scandal.

The four were identified after Prawit submitted a statement to the NACC on Dec. 27 citing their alleged involvement.

The list did not identify the four nor say in what way they were involved. Asked by reporters, Worawit declined to comment on whether Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, owner of duty free company King Power, was among them, as has been speculated.

Worawit said Prawit had been given until Jan. 19, to further clarify the possession of the luxury items.

The secretary-general also said the NACC would be professional and unbiased.

“The matter isn’t complicated. We’ll try to conclude it this by the end of January,” said Worawit on Friday. “But if there are other people involved, we have to investigate more; therefore, the delay is expected.”

