Election Commission Rejects ‘Communist Party of Thailand’

BANGKOK — The election commission on Monday rejected the formation of a communist party on grounds that it was unconstitutional.

Election Commissioner Somchai Srisuthiyakorn on Monday rejected the formation of the “Communist Party of Thailand” saying the name violates the law and the constitution, said Sawaeng Boonmee, the commissioner’s secretary.

The request and application forms were submitted and signed by a person identified as Pathom Tanthiti.

Somchai could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Maj. Gen. Peerawat Saengthong of the Internal Security Operations Command said any activity that could divide the country must be closely monitored.

It’s unclear whether the movement is connected to the party of the same name active between 1942 through the 1990s, which launched a guerrilla war against the government in 1965.

Thailand’s Anti-Communist Activities Act of 1952 – banning acts linked to communist activities and ideology – was repealed in 2000 under former prime minister Chuan Leekpai.