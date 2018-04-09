‘How Genius of You,’ Prayuth Tells Student Hecklers (Video)

BANGKOK — Security forces moved in on three students today after they held up signs calling junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha a “dictator.”

The trio raised signs reading “Chula people love Prayuth Dictator” just as the junta chief was speaking to reporters at Siam Square about the next election. Prayuth’s guards tore the paper signs and attempted to move the students out of the area until Prayuth heard the commotion and told his men to let them be.

“Leave them alone. Don’t hurt them. If they don’t understand me, let them be,” Gen. Prayuth called to the black-suited men before turning to the three. “How genius of you! When the country is ruined, don’t forget to come out like this, too.”

It was the only sign of protest against Prayuth today from the students and staff of Chulalongkorn University, where the junta chairman was invited to speak about technology and the college’s role under the government. The protest happened as Prayuth was leaving the auditorium where he spoke and was headed through Siam Square to his motorcade.

Inside the auditorium, security was heavy for Prayuth’s appearance. The media were not allowed inside while the junta chief addressed the crowd of students.

Sophomore activist Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal said he was prevented from reaching the auditorium’s lower level while Prayuth spoke. Instead, he said he was made by university staff to sit away from Prayuth on the upper level.

One of the protesting students reportedly studies in the arts faculty, while the other two are political science students.