Democrats Say They’re Alternative to Military Rule, Corrupt Politicians

BANGKOK — The Democrat Party launched an election campaign video Monday under the slogan “You Can Choose,” which said people could decide to not be trapped in the cycle of corrupt politicians or military rule.

In the video, the party vowed to reduce economic inequality and ensure clean politics, though it provided no details as to how.

“The Democrats hear your voice and insist that you can choose. Choose to stop being in the cycle of dictatorship and corruption. Choose to end poverty. Choose to make our people strong, emotionally and physically. Choose to reduce disparity to walk together,” party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva said in the 2-minute video shared on the party’s Facebook page.

The move came more than four and a half years after the coup that ousted the former civilian government, during which key members of the party – including Abhisit – called for the resignation of the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.

The party boycotted the 2014 snap elections, which resulted in the coup in May that year.

Led by Abhisit, the party launched its campaign Sunday at Democracy Monument in Bangkok, declaring people would rule again and that a clean democratic system is possible.

In related developments, Abhisit said pro-election demonstrators have the right to protest under the constitution and warned that the situation may escalate if their rights are unfairly curbed.