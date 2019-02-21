Case Over Future Forward’s Junta Criticism Goes Forward

BANGKOK — A cybercrime case against the leader of the Future Forward Party will be handed over to prosecutors Friday, the party’s spokeswoman said.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and two other senior party members are scheduled to meet with prosecutors Wednesday over their criticism of the ruling junta during a Facebook live video last year, Pannika Wanich said.

The three were charged under the Computer Crime Act for the live video “Return Friday to the People” streamed via the party’s Facebook page as well as Thanathorn’s criticism written on his own Facebook page.

Reports on the latest development prompted a wave of online support for the businessman-turned-politician, who’s progressive policies are popular among young voters.

#Savethanatorn has been trending in Thailand since yesterday and remained No. 1 as of Thursday morning, according to Twitter.

Pannika said the party members aren’t worried about proving their innocence.

“What Thanathorn and two party executives commented on was from media reports that were widely known in public. We can confirm that our criticism wasn’t ‘spreading false information online’ as accused,” she said, referring to the alleged infraction.

She said the party had expected the case to be accelerated in the run-up to Election Day, adding that it will continue to campaign nationwide.

Thanathorn once served on the board of Matichon Group, which owns Khaosod English.