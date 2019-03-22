Last Call: Parties to Rally Tonight in Bangkok (Interactive Map)

BANGKOK — Five major political parties are making their final push for votes on the final day of campaigning in preparation for Sunday’s general election.

The five parties – Pheu Thai, Phalang Pracharath, Future Forward, Democrat and Puea Chat – were readying their final rallies, which will run Friday afternoon till the evening.

The Democrat party’s rally will start at 4pm in front of City Hall. Democrat prime minister candidate Abhisit Vejjajiva, his nephew Parit “Itim” Wacharasindhu and chief advisor Chuan Leekpai will be speaking at the rally. Itim will speak at 5:40pm, followed by Chuan at 6pm and Abhisit at 7:25pm.

The Pheu Thai rally will be held at the Kilawes 2 Building at the Thai-Japanese Stadium in Din Daeng district. Prime minister candidates Chadchart Sittipunt and Sudarat Keyuraphan will take the stage at 6:40pm and 7pm, respectively. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At the same stadium’s Kilawes 1 Building, the Future Forward party’s rally will start at 5pm. Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit will take to the stage at 8pm.

Pro-junta Phalang Pracharath party will start a 5pm at Thephasadin Stadium, or the National Stadium next to downtown MBK Center mall. The rally will also be broadcast to Phalang Pracharath rallies in other provinces. Party leader Uttama Savanayana is scheduled to speak at 6:55pm. Junta leader and premier candidate Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha will possibly make an appearance at the rally.

One of the Pheu Thai Party’s network parties, the Puea Chat Party, will hold a rally at 5pm at Imperial World Lat Phrao, between Soi Lat Phrao 81 and Lat Phrao 83. Speeches by party members Yongyuth Tiyapairat and Songkram Kitlertpairote start at 5pm and 7pm respectively. Finally, Jatuporn Prompan, a well-known redshirt leader and key party member, will speak at 7:10pm.

