Senior Democrat Slammed Abhisit’s Leadership : Live Blog

The election last did not bring closures as many had expected. Chaos and confusion continues to reign over Thailand on Monday as numerous irregularities are reported in the vote counting procedures. The Election Commission is set to speak this afternoon.

12:28pm

Former Democrat MP Warong Dechgitvigrom appeared to take a jab at his former boss for the party’s abysmal performance at the poll. Without naming anyone Warong compared Democrat Party to a doomed ship piloted by an incompetent captain.

“The ship was navigated in a wrong direction. Instead of fighting an old enemy, it ended up declaring war on a new enemy, even though we should have them as allies,” Warong wrote online.

Many Democrats expressed dismay when Abhisit announced he will not support junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha as the next prime minister. Abhisit has since come under allegations from the hardliners among his faction that he was seeking a compromise with their enemies, the Pheu Thai Party.

Abhisit resigned from the party chairmanship last night after early returns show Democrats trailing behind three other parties, and losing nearly all stronghold in its traditional heartland of Bangkok.

“Although the captain and his crew made it out alive, their survival is paid in many of their friends’ political careers. As we stand in our shipwreck, it is truly time that we stop greng jai one another,” wrote Warong, whose bid to lead Democrat Party was defeated by Abhisit last year.