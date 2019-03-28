Numerous Discrepancies Found in Election Results

BANGKOK — A full preliminary results of Sunday’s votes released by the Election Commission on Thursday place a pro-junta party as the leading winner, but raises multiple questions.

The commission said the five most-voted parties are Phalang Pracharath (8.4 million votes), Pheu Thai (7.9 million votes), Future Forward (6.2 million votes), Democrats (3.9 million votes) and Bhumjaithai (3.7 million votes).

However, reporters soon discovered a number of discrepancies in the report, including a difference in raw votes announced by the Commission and its official document released later; numbers of voters not matching numbers of ballots used; and total votes awarded to political parties not matching number of ballots declared valid.

The Election Commission provided no immediate explanation, despite repeated questions from baffled reporters in the agency’s media chat group.

The document released to the media also left out a party name, later identified as Prachathai Party.

Voter turnout was 74.69 percent, higher than the initial report of 65 percent, the commission said, without explaining the hike. This year’s turnout was roughly the same as 2011 election, in which about 75 percent of voters came out to vote.

There were 2.1 million spoiled ballots in the election, or about 5 percent of the total ballots. About 1.5 percent of voters marked “None of the Above” in their ballots.

The agency said it received about 186 complaints related to voting procedures.

This is the first complete returns of Sunday’s votes. An earlier result released by the Election Commission was based on 95 percent of votes counted.

However, the results will not be endorsed until May 9, the commission said, citing the need to verify the numbers and settle all complaints filed.

This is a developing story and may be updated without notice.