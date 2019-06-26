MPs Can Borrow Watches, Anti-Graft Officials Rule

BANGKOK — Yes, it’s okay for politicians to borrow ultraluxury watches from friends and not list them in transparency filings, the anti-corruption agency said Wednesday.

Using the same argument that clears deputy junta chairman Prawit Wongsuwan of watch scandals, the Anti-Corruption Commission said politicians and officials are only required to declare their own assets in mandatory transparency reports, and not the stuff they borrowed on temporary terms.

Commission sec-gen Worawit Sukboon made the comment after an opposition MP questioned during a parliament session whether politicians can borrow expensive timepieces from their friends without getting in legal trouble, in an apparent mockery of Gen. Prawit’s watch controversy.

Repeating the general’s explanation, Worawit said today Prawit was cleared of wrongdoing because he already returned all watches to his friend.

He also dismissed criticism from the public that his agency was acting in favor of the junta No. 2.

“Whenever we deliberate on any case, we must deliberate with facts, evidence and legal principles,” Worawit said. “We cannot deliberate with feelings and social pressure.”