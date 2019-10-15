Dissident Judge Leaves Hospital, Officials Say Inquiry Ongoing

YALA — A judge whose suicide attempt to protest alleged injustice in court shook the country earlier this month was seen leaving hospital on Tuesday.

Khanakorn Pianchana left the hospital after spending several days in the ICU for a gunshot wound to his stomach, which doctors said damaged his spleen. He was able to walk without any assistance.

Khanakorn shot himself in a courtroom on Oct. 4 in Yala province after acquitting five men of murder. In his prepared statements, Khanakorn said he wanted to protest interference from his supervisors, who wanted the defendants convicted based on flimsy evidence.

Officials said an investigation into Khanakorn’s claim is ongoing, and a result should be expected within 15 days.

Related stories:

Court Official Says No Meddling in Judges’ Works