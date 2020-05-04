Officials Say Yala’s Virus Cases are False Positives

BANGKOK — Health officials on Monday said machine error led to a false report of 40 new coronavirus cases in Yala province over the weekend.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said the samples might have been contaminated in testing procedures, resulting in false positives. All of the 40 samples later came out negative in another testing, Sathit said.

The 40 samples were taken in Yala province during an active case-finding operation.

Thailand reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus infections on Monday, all of them identified as foreign inmates held at a southern immigration jail.