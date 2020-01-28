King Fires 2 Senior Cops From Royal Guards

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King expelled two former deputy police commanders from the royal police bodyguard corps, the palace announced on Tuesday.

The order, which was dated Jan. 25 but only unveiled today, said Gen. Wirachai Songmetta and Gen. Chaiwat Ketworachai were fired from the royal guards by King Vajiralongkorn. It did not mention any reason. The removal was effective Jan. 21 onward.

A separate announcement also forbid the two men from wearing medals that bear the emblem of the royal guards.

Gen. Wirachai and Gen. Chaiwat served as second-in-command to the national police commissioner until the force abruptly removed them on Jan. 24, and transferred them to civilian posts under the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two were also placed under an inquiry per suspicions that they were responsible for a leaked phone conversation between Wirachai and police commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda earlier this month.

