Tourism Authority Continues ‘Project of Following King’s Philosophy’ at Tourist Sites (Sponsored)

In the past year, The Project of Following the King’s Philosophy for Sustainable Tourism achieved great success and received excellent feedback from Thai and foreign tourists. Consequently, in 2018, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to continue to create a new phenomenon by internationally publicizing the King’s Philosophy on the topic of “Sufficiency Economy Philosophy” through “The Project of Following the King’s Philosophy at Tourist Attractions and Reservoir Tourist Sites”. This project is a perfect integration between the King’s Philosophy and local wisdom. Moreover, this project also greatly promotes tourism in Thailand, especially tourist attractions under Royal Initiative Projects and travelling to reservoir tourist attractions and 55 secondary cities throughout Thailand.

The Project of Following the King’s Philosophy at Tourist Attractions and Reservoir Tourist Sites obtains the cooperation from diplomatic corps in over 25 countries. They have accepted invitation to travel to get tourism experiences and participate in various learning activities on 5 tourism routes which are the Project of 1 Rai for Solving Poverty Problem according to Sufficiency Economy Philosophy at the Sufficiency Economy Learning Center in the Military Community of Ratchaburi Province- Ban Sala Din in Nakhon Pathom Province, Ton Lam Patia Reservoir Improvement Project- Ban Khok Mueang in Buriram Province, The Royal-initiated Pluak Daeng Development Services Center Project-Pak Nam Prasae Community in Rayong Province, Pak Phanang River Basin Development Project- Ban Laem Community in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province and Kasetwichaya Project- Ban Rai Kong Khing Community in Chiang Mai Province. The diplomatic corps from several countries will definitely experience local lifestyles, cultures and wisdoms by learning about the science of herbs and integrated farming, getting Thai traditional massages as well as wearing Thai costumes to completely absorb Thai culture.

Currently, the Project of Following the King’s Philosophy at Tourist Attractions and Reservoir Tourist Sites has started organizing the activities on the third tourism route. Our activities are visiting the Royal-initiated Pluak Daeng Development Services Center Project-Pak Nam Prasae Community in Rayong Province, visiting Livestock Development Research Center in order to learn the theory of Sufficiency Economy and raise animals such as livestock and local chickens, visiting Freshwater Fisheries Development Research Center in order to watch fish species given by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and demonstation of sex reversal in Nile tilapia, and travelling to Thung Prong Thong(Golden Mangrove Forest) in order to admire breathtaking beauty of nature that cannot be found in a big city and take a boat trip to admire marvelous beauty of mangrove forests filled with mangroves trees, red squirrels, oysters, mangrove crabs, and Lyle’s flying fox. Eventually, the last tourist attraction on this route is visiting Sala Chalermprakiat to try drinking Indian Marsh tea which is a tea product for local health, to watch the demonstration of making waffles, kanom kala, roasted fish with Thai curry paste, and to try making fish cakes which are popular food in the community.

Miss Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Executive Director Office of the Governor Tourism Authority of Thailand said that “The Project of Following the King’s Philosophy at Tourist Attractions and Reservoir Tourist Sites is the continue project last year activity, The King’s Wisdom, for sustainable tourism which done successfully and received excellent response. TAT wants to propagate the King’s transcendence “Sufficiency Economy Philosophy”. Thereby, this year’s program will be visiting and learning through the Royal Projects include with getting to the community area that have adjust the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy into their daily life and still preserve the folk’s way of living and can create a local product for tourism by their own.”

TAT hopes that this project will help stimulate domestic tourism. Especially the tourist attraction that followed in The King’s Wisdom and connected with Reservoir Tourist Sites by tourism activities that integrate the community way of life to strengthen the secondary cities in Thailand together with the creation of knowledge and understand of his Majesty King Rama IX’s Philosophy to be known internationally.

About the thrid route of visiting The Royal-initiated Pluak Daeng Development Services Center Project-Pak Nam Prasae Community in Rayong Province, TAT as welcomed H.E. Mr. Waldemar DUBANIOWSKI, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland in Thailand together with his wife, Mrs. Ewa DUBANIOWSKI. H.E. Mr. Tugsbilguun Tumurkhuleg, Ambassador of Mongolia, with his wife, Mrs. Doljinsuren Tsend-Ayush and son. H.E. Mr. Noh Kwang-il, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Thailand with his wife, Mrs. Oh Chung-wha and son. H.E. Ms. Raushan Yesbulatova, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Thailand and son. Dr. Sanjay KUMAR, Secretary to the Republic of India in Thailand with his wife. Ms. Judith Schildberger, Secretary of the Austrian Republic in Thailand together with Ms. Irina VOROBEVA, Third Party Secretary of the Russian Federation in Thailand and the special guest, Ms. Deirdre Boyd, Representatives from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

The 5 routes activities of the embassies from 25 countries will be between August and September and there will be public relations through various online activities. For those who are interested can follow and participate in the project at the website www.tourismthailand.org/kingwisdom.