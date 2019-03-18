DLD Senior Managements Praises VIV Asia 2019 for Bringing the Top Agriculture Innovations to Thailand

Dr. Soravit Taneeto, DVM, Director-General of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) and Dr.Somchuan Ratanamungklanon, DVM, Deputy Director General, have commended VIV Asia 2019 for showcasing latest technologies from industry leaders across the world, enhancing agricultural knowledge for Thai agriculture companies.

VIV ASIA 2019 is one of the largest exhibition for agriculture and aquaculture businesses, offering the latest technologies and seminars from global leaders in the field of pig meat, poultry meat, eggs, aquaculture and dairy.

DLD top officers commented that the event is an eye-opening experience for everyone in the industry. Thai livestock companies can leverage technologies and shared knowledge from this event, accelerating competitiveness in the global market.

“It is a proud moment for Thailand to be a host country for a world class agricultural event. It gives such a great benefits to us. Thai experts can share their thoughts and learn from the brightest people in the industry. This will lead to more competitive and sustainable farming practices in Thailand,” Dr. Soravit praised.

He added that it is also a great opportunity for leading Thai companies, such as CP Foods, to present its innovations in the world stage.

VIV ASIA 2019 was held at BITEC, Bangkok during March 13 to 15, 2019. It consisted of 1,245 global leaders and leading regional players in the fields of livestock and aquaculture from 62 countries worldwide.