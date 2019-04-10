Labour Minister Observes Implementation of Glp at Cpf Processing Plants and Farms, Ensuring Thai Chicken’s Responsible Supply Chain

Labour Minister Police General Adul Sangsingkeo recently visited Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC (CPF)’s chicken processing plant in Nakhon Ratchasima province and Decha Pakthongchai Farm, praising a work place models that apply good labour practices (GLP) priniciple in enhancing workers’ quality of life in line with His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s philosophy.

Accompanied by high-ranking ministerial officials, Chokechai district chief and Nakhon Ratchasima agricultural chief, the minister observed the GLP application to lift workers’ quality of life as guided by the late king’s philosophy.

He insisted that private business operators and farmers are the main drivers in achieving quality standards and human rights practices, to gain trust from global customers. Good practices will ensure that the produce is of high quality and safe and supported by socially- and environmentally-responsible production process. Thanks to increasing demand, Thailand’s chicken industry generated over Bt100 billion in annual revenue, benefiting about 125,000 Thai and foreign labourers.

“By visiting work places that apply GLP, I want to encourage and thank the private sector and farmers for their dedication to the development of good labour management. Our goal is to replicate this exemplary GLP application to other industries,” the minister said.

Joining the visit were the representatives of Westbridge Foods, a UK-based food trading company that sources Thai chicken for the UK and other markets in European Union. They mentioned that the sourcing demands suppliers’ compliance with human rights practices in terms of workers’ well-being. As such, GLP-labeled Thai chicken are widely accepted by customers.

Mr.Parisothat Punnabhum, Executive Vice President for Human Resources of CPF, added that company has encouraged its operations related chicken business to adopt GLP since 2016. CPF subsequently urged its farms to apply the quality standard along with Thai Labour Standard (TLS) and continuously promoted the standards among farmers in its contract farming network.

During 2016-2018, GLP was promoted at all CPF’s contracted farms. The farms were evaluated to boost farmers’ understanding and ability to correctly and completely conform to the principles. CPF also encouraged qualified farmers to apply for the Labour Ministry’s TLS standard.

Ms. Chaowaret Chaipharee, the owner of Decha Pakthongchai 2 Farm which is a CPF-contracted farm, said the emphasis was placed on all workers who were the integral part of the farm’s success. She noted that since GLP was implemented with guidance from government units and CPF, the farm’s workers have gained confidence in terms of salary and welfare under clearly-specified contracts. Meanwhile, GLP helps the farm owner in terms of labour and cost management.