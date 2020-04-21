BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Zoological Park Organization (ZPO) on Friday began its live streams of their in-house animals on social media in light of zoo closures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ZPO said viewers can now enjoy free-of-charge virtual tours on Facebook, featuring various animals at home.

The Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi also launched its live streams of exotic animals including Malayan tapirs, tigers, and giraffes, with a presenter explaining each type of animals, its behavior and eating habit.

“Since the March 17 cabinet decision to close all zoos in Thailand, we have decided to take the time during the closure to replenish some parts of the park, do some repairs to prepare for the zoo to reopen again,” said acting director of ZPO Suriya Saengpong.

“At the moment there have been no decision as to when the zoos will reopen, therefore we have decided to provide live streams of the animals here to viewers.”

Suriya also said that since there have been no visitors, the animals also got the chance to be released from their exhibit zones for a bit of exercise.

The acting director said it was a rare opportunity for the animals to be set free from their compound.

Suriya also said some animals were so delighted of leaving their compounds that zoo officials had to put in much efforts to take them back to their designated compound.