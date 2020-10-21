Voyeurs Are Selling Photos of Women at the Protest Online

BANGKOK ​— A social media page has been taking photos of women at the protest without their consent and selling them on an online platform.

“Secretly Taken Photos” page on VKontakte is selling those voyeuristic photos for 300 baht in a secret group. The revelation alarmed many demonstrators; a majority of attendees at protests in recent days include women and schoolgirls.

“I went to the protest today and got so much content. So many videos. This is just a tenth of what I have. Wanna get in the group? Just pay 300 baht for permanent entrance,” the page posted on Sunday night with eight photos of women at the protests. “If this isn’t your thing, keep scrolling.”

The photos are shots of womens’ waists, arms, cleavage area, and backs.

A Twitter user tweeted about the group on Monday night. “There are perverts lurking in the mob. All women there, please take note of your surroundings, I’m worried about you.”

In response, user @Kalayac1 said that they saw a man in his 40s taking cleavage photos of women at the protest.

“At Centralworld, this guy squeezed in between two girls in front of me and pretended to take photos of the mob, but he was zooming into their breasts. I called out to someone in front of me because I was afraid he would hurt them,” Kalayac1 tweeted.

The VKontakte group posts photos and videos of women out in public, such as sitting on the BTS, trying on shoes, or buying shrimp. A 300 baht entrance fee is needed to enter the group to view videos of advertised nip slips.

“This was taken before COVID. Don’t know if she’s Chinese or Korean. Found at MRT Silom station. She kept playing on her phone and didn’t even know her tits were peeking out. Every time she bent over, I almost got a heart attack (I could see her nipples). Full clip, 12 minutes,” the page’s latest post Wednesday said.

