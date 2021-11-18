Khaosod Recognized by Facebook in Prestigious Award Campaign

BANGKOK — Facebook presented Khaosod’s Facebook page with a prestigious award on Thursday, naming the page as the Most Watched Facebook Page under News Publisher of the Year 2021.

“Khaosod – ข่าวสด” accumulated more than 5.2 billion views throughout the year and has published more than 7,175 videos, a Facebook representative said in its Achievement Awards Ceremony, which was held virtually today.

In the acceptance speech, Matichon Group Managing Director Parnbua Boonparn thanked Facebook for the Most Watched Facebook Page under News Publisher of the Year 2021, which she attributed to hardworking effort and dedication by Khaosod team to develop diverse content for the viewers and present current affairs to them in video form.

“Khaosod is a media company that was established since the era of print media, and has since stepped through the disruption until the present era,” Parnbua said. “We are very proud and pleased to have strongly overcome the obstacles, to the point of seizing the first place position in Thailand.”

She added, “We thank Facebook for recognizing the importance of news operations in the modern era.”

Parnbua also thanked the 17 million followers of Khaosod Facebook page, and promised to deliver more news content and up-to-date information about Thailand to the audience.

The Most Watched Facebook Page under News Publisher of the Year 2021 award is the latest recognition of Khaosod from Facebook.

Previously, Khaosod was praised by the Facebook Journalism Project as a successful model in producing diverse videos, generating high revenues and audienceship.