NACC indicates Ae Chonsawat corrupted Samut Prakan temple money worth more than 100 million baht, pointing to both discipline and criminal penalties, life sentence.

On Oct 31, 2022, news reports from the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) said that the NACC meeting has a resolution indicating the wrongdoing of Mr Chonsawat Asavahame when he served as the president of the provincial administrative organization (PAO) Samut Prakan with other 5-7 people.

In the case of fraud allocating subsidies to temples in Samut Prakan province during 2011-2013 illegally, more than 20 projects for temple restoration and crematoriums with the total damage of more than 100 million baht.

There was a resolution pointing out that Mr. Chonsawat’s offense was both discipline and criminal. In a criminal case, there is an offense under the Criminal Code, Section 151 in the case of an officer having a duty to prepare fraudulent purchasing and manipulation of positions causing damage to the state which is punishable by imprisonment of 5-20 years or life sentence and a fine of 100,000-400,000 baht and is guilty of wrongful duty according to Section 157 of the Penal Code.

