Here’s How Long the Booze Ban Will Last in Each Province

BANGKOK — From the party island of Koh Phangan to the hippie dens in Chiang Mai to the crowded supermarkets of Bangkok, all of Thailand is as dry as a bone.

A nationwide alcohol ban will last across most provinces until the end of April, in an effort to deter gatherings and contain the spread of coronavirus, according to officials. Bangkok’s ban was enacted on Friday and will last until April 20.

Chiang Mai’s ban is also set to end April 20, while the bulk of provinces including Chonburi, Kanchanaburi, and Phang Nga’s ban is set to end April 30. Alcohol sales in Phuket and Phitsanulok are currently banned indefinitely.

Here’s a handy list of how long the alcohol ban will last until across various provinces:

April 15: Rayong, Ranong, Bueng Kan, Krabi

April 16: Sakhon Nakhon, Yala, Phichit, Lopburi, Ayutthaya, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son

April 17: Amnat Charoen, Uttaradit, Kalasin, Yasothon, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen

April 18: Nakhon Ratchasima, Phetchabun

April 19: Nan, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Pathum Thani, Trat, Ratchaburi, Songkhla Satun

April 20: Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Chiang Mai, Maha Sarakham (booze and cigarette sales allowed during 11am to 2pm), Kamphaeng Phet, Nong Bua Lamphu, Phrae, Chaiyaphum, Ang Thong, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uthai Thani, Nonthaburi, Tak, Phayao, Narathiwat, Nong Khai, Nakhon Sawan, Sing Buri

April 22: Pattani

April 30: Nakhon Pathom (convenience stores only), Lamphun, Surin, Buriram, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Phanom (sales allowed from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm), Roi Et, Mukdahan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ubon Ratchathani, Kanchanaburi, Prachinburi, Trang, Chanthaburi, Chonburi (sales allowed during 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm), Sisaket, Udon Thani, Chumphon, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Phetchaburi (only restaurants can sell alcohol), Nakhon Phanom, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Loei, Nakhon Si Thammarat

No end date announced yet: Phitsanulok, Phuket

