Convert Used Parcel Boxes Into Chairs, Tables for Rural Schools

BANGKOK — Don’t throw away the heap of parcel boxes that come with your online shopping spree. They could be recycled to make education for children in far flung provinces a bit more comfortable.

Thailand Post, the country’s leading postal service, on Thursday said it will now receive used parcel and cardboard boxes, in order to recycle them into stout paper chairs and desks for schools located along Thailand’s border.

The “reBox” initiative accepts donations of parcel boxes and envelopes from all couriers, a company statement said.

Either bring the boxes to your local post office, or contact the participating branches to pick them up from your home. The list of participating offices can be viewed here (in Thai only).

The program runs today until Oct. 31.

According to Thailand Post more than 800 million pieces of parcel are delivered annually.