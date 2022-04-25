Japanese documentary director reveals the success factors behind Huawei Thailand 

Photo: Mr. Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. interviewed by 《100 faces of Huawei》Japanese documentary director Ryo Takeuchi.

On May 16th 2019, the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and 68 non-US Huawei affiliates to the BIS Entity List, companies wishing to export U.S. items were required to obtain a license.

Under this background, the well-known Japanese director Ryo Takeuchi takes the external audience on an exclusive tour inside Huawei headquarters and different business fields, and talks to those Huawei current and previous employees to showcase the unique perspectives inside Huawei.

The documentary, named “100 faces of Huawei”, independently directs its camera on the real-life stories of Huawei and its people in this difficult but inspiring period. It shows that after experiencing the entity list challenge, Huawei strives to make changes and adaption in the face of difficulties, and uses all its strengths to develop its new business and ecosystem within a short period of time. The challenges and breakthroughs that Huawei faces demonstrate Huawei’s ability to face crises and its resilient corporate culture from the perspectives of ordinary Huawei employees, Huawei developers, and Huawei customers.

In the last episode of the second season of this documentary, the shooting team arrived in China, Japan, and Thailand. For the Thai story, it introduces the development and growth story of Huawei local employees and how Huawei fosters a thriving digital ecosystem with latest technologies including 5G, cloud, AI and digital power.

This episode showed the first case of Huawei’s cooperation with Siriraj Hospital, where Huawei introduced latest 5G, cloud and AI technologies to improve Siriraj’s medical services and overall efficiency. This is the first smart hospital in the ASEAN region. As Assoc. Prof. Cherdchai Nopmaneejumruslers, Vice Director of Siriraj Hospital, told the shooting team, thanks to Huawei technology, the hospital is able to provide safer and more efficient services to patients with 5G applications including 5G ambulance and 5G unmanned vehicles.

In the second case, local employee illustrated how Huawei provided network connections and equipment to help rural residents sell products online. With Huawei technical support, the farmers can now track the changes of market price on internet and adjust their business strategies accordingly.

Since its establishment in Thailand in 1999, Huawei has been fulfilling its mission of “Grow in Thailand, Contribute to Thailand”, continuously enabling Thailand’s digital transformation journey and contributing social values.

Currently, Huawei Thailand has more than 2,600 employees, 86% of whom are local employees, and indirectly generates more than 8,500 job opportunities. To cultivate local ICT talents in Thailand, Huawei established the Huawei ASEAN Academy (Thailand) in 2019, which has trained more than 41,000 talents and over 2,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in the past two years. As Mr. Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Thailand, introduced in his interview with director, Innovation Ecosystem and Talent are the soil of innovation, which drives Huawei to continuously invest in the local market.

Therefore, in 2021, Huawei received the “Digital International Corporation of the Year” Prime Minister Award. This is the first time Huawei has received this award and Huawei is also the only foreign company to receive this award in recent years. In the same year, Huawei was selected as the “Most Admirable Brand” by consumers, and received the “Thailand TOP Company Award” for Best Digital Transformation Infrastructure.

For additional information regarding the behind the scenes of《100 faces of Huawei》Japanese documentary and how Huawei accelerates Thailand’s digital transformation with a dedicated local team, you can watch it here: