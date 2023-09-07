“The Fallen Cinderella” Talks About Her Changing Life With Tears

Chalasai Kwanthiti, also known as Mom Lookpla or Lady Lookpla, has long been a well-known figure in Thai society. She has been labelled “The Fallen Cinderella” due to the fact that her life has turned around.

She grew up as a servant girl in the palace who was sexually abused at the age of 12. She eventually married Prince Thitibandhu Yugala, also known as “Prince Kob,” in 1994, when he was 58 and she was 22.

She once fled the palace and had a romantic relationship with a chestnut merchant named Uthet Chupwa before being accused of being involved in the poisoning of Prince Kob in 1995. She fought that accusation for a decade, from 2002 to 2012, while living with Uthet in Chiang Mai and having two children. However, their relationship eventually ended.

In 2012, just before serving a 7-year prison sentence, she found a new love in Taweechai Noiprasit. After being released and receiving royal pardon, she began a life together with him from 2015.

Recently, at the age of 51, Lady Lookpla, who calls herself “Pla,” has been promoting nutritional supplements under the brand “cqmin,” wearing clothes reminiscent of a princess. Her story, however, is far from the happy tales of fairy tales.

“Since I have been in prison, I have left my old life behind, and the person called Lady Chalasai no longer exists. Now I am Chotika. Life is somewhat challenging, with a mixture of sorrows and happiness, interwoven with the experiences of our small family,” she shared.

Pla said that she now works as a laundress, washes clothes at home and is a housewife. She rarely goes out anymore, and when she does, it is usually to other provinces. As for their family life, they live in a house in Saraburi province. Her husband earns a monthly income of ten thousand baht.

However, they have debts of about 100,000 baht and the family members suffer from health problems, including high blood pressure and her husband’s risk of diabetes. Both her daughter by her current husband and herself have allergies that they have had since childhood.

“If you ask if it is difficult, it depends on each person. If you ask me if I have ever had a low point, yes, almost, because we have to build everything ourselves. It’s not as comfortable as others. But I have tried. Did I ever feel like I gave up? Yes, but not for long, because we have children to take care of,” she said with tears.

Taweechai Noiprasit said he met Pla in 2009 through the recommendation of a friend, but did not know at the time that she was a famous person. He was working as a driver at the time and was in contact with her to drive her son to Bangkok. He later learned of her celebrity, but was initially hesitant to approach her for fear of messing with a prince’s wife.

However, Pla assured him that she was an ordinary person, and so began their relationship, which has now lasted almost 20 years. Their daughter is now 11 years old.

“To be honest, I never thought I would stay with my wife for so long. She had a fiery temper and we had heated arguments, mainly due to my alcoholism. When she left, I felt empty and did not want to be alone. So I went after her and stopped drinking. I only drink occasionally now. If we want to be together, we have to change,” he explained.

