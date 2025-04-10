Wacoal Yaowarat Space Is Launched As Hybrid Lingerie-Art-Café

BANGKOK — Thai Wacoal Public Company Limited has launched “Wacoal Yaowarat Space,” transforming a historic building in Bangkok’s Chinatown into a contemporary multi-purpose venue that combines lingerie retail with an art gallery and café.

The new concept store, which opened in early 2025, represents an expansion strategy for Thailand’s leading lingerie brand, which has won the Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand award in the Underwear category for 13 consecutive years.

“With 55 years in business, Thai Wacoal remains steadfast in its commitment to continuous innovation,” said Mrs. Inthira Naksakul, Marketing Director of Thai Wacoal. “Wacoal Yaowarat Space offers an ideal opportunity to create new experiences that will attract a wider range of customers and expand our market reach.”

The four-story building features a first-floor boutique selling lingerie collections and limited-edition items, while the second floor houses an Art Zone with rotating exhibitions that change every four months. The third and fourth floors contain Cups Café, designed in a modern style with the brand’s signature pink accents. A rooftop area offers panoramic views of the Yaowarat area.

Advertisement

Exclusive Wacoal-branded merchandise, including nano blankets, scarves, and water bottles, is available only at this location. The inaugural art exhibition features a collaboration with Milly X Mercy and the ‘PPYY’ collection.

Located between Yaowarat Road Soi 11 and Soi Mangkon, the new space is open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM and is easily accessible from the MRT Wat Mangkon Station.

_______________