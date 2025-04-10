ICONSIAM Showcases “Thainess” Art by Poh-Chang Students Until April 16

Art is a universal language that bridges the past, present, and future. “Thai Form and Spirit” is an exhibition that reflects the fusion of the tangible (form) and the timeless intangible (spirit), expressed through art deeply rooted in Thai identity and the evolving concepts that drive contemporary art. The exhibition showcases the thesis works of students from the Thai Painting Program, Department of Traditional Thai Arts, Poh-Chang Academy of Arts, Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin.

Within this exhibition, visitors will encounter artworks born from a process of searching, exploring, and reinterpreting the meaning of “Thainess” through fresh perspectives. These young artists stand at the threshold between learning and becoming full-fledged creators, presenting Thai art through a contemporary lens—capturing both visual beauty and the profound spirit embedded in cultural heritage.

Each piece is not only visually captivating but also interwoven with social thought, philosophy, and inherited beliefs passed down through generations. The blending of traditional elements with modern techniques highlights the enduring power of art—ever-evolving with time, yet preserving the unique spirit of Thai identity in a harmonious way.

We invite you to embark on a journey into the world of art, where the lines between form and spirit fade, allowing you to perceive meanings beyond the physical realm. Be part of the force that uplifts and empowers emerging artists as they move forward with confidence and pride in their cultural roots.

Come experience “Thai Form and Spirit” —an exhibition of thesis works by students of the Thai Painting Program, Department of Traditional Thai Arts, Poh-Chang Academy of Arts, Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin as part of the Grad and Glow Arts Thesis Showcase, from today – 16 April 2025 at ICON Art & Culture Space, 8th Floor, ICONSIAM.