Unisus Green Energy Debuts Cooling-as-a-Service, Reducing Ownership Costs by 20%

Unisus Green Energy, Thailand’s first and leading expert in private district utility design and implementation, successfully showcased its latest advancements in sustainable District Utility Systems and the newly launched Cooling-as-a-Service solution at the NOVA Expo 2025. These innovations are designed to enhance energy efficiency, lower carbon footprints, and provide cost-effectiveness for urban developments.

The company – a joint venture company between B.Grimm, EEC Engineering Network, and Magnolia Quality Development Corporation – aims to revolutionize the real estate sector by applying its expertise in designing and implementing district utility systems.

Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS): A Smarter Approach to Cost-Efficient Cooling

At this event, Unisus Green Energy introduced its Cooling-as-a-Service solution — a flexible, pay-per-use cooling system that produces chilled water for facility cooling. This innovative solution is ideal for medium-scale projects with a required cooling capacity of more than 3,000 refrigerant tons. Unlike traditional chiller systems that require high CAPEX and self-management, CaaS eliminates upfront investment for the investor, while Unisus Green Energy handles installation, operations, maintenance, and real-time energy monitoring. This convenient model helps businesses reduce total cost of ownership costs by up to 20%, while optimizing cooling efficiency, and ensuring long-term sustainability and reliability. CaaS is an ideal solution for mixed-use developments, shopping malls, hospitals, and office buildings aiming to enhance operational efficiency and achieve environmental goals.

Revolutionizing Urban Cooling and Drinking Water with Central Utility Plant

Additionally, the company is transforming Thailand’s urban infrastructure with its district utility systems, integrating district cooling system and district drinking water system at the Central Utility Plant (CUP) to enhance energy efficiency, lower costs, and improve residents’ quality of life. At the NOVA Expo 2025, the company showcased these solutions with its project reference at The Forestias, a large mixed-use project designed for sustainable living. This solution helps developments like The Forestias eliminate the need for individual air conditioners and water purifiers in each building, optimize energy use, and support Thailand’s carbon neutrality goals.

The District Cooling System (DCS) produces and distributes chilled water from a CUP through insulated pipes to cool multiple buildings efficiently. It features Thailand’s first thermal energy storage tank, a 10,330 cubic meter sized tank designed to optimize energy usage of the chiller to provide maximum performance. This also enables the shifting of cooling loads between peak and off-peak hours. By reducing the need for traditional air conditioners and using eco-friendly refrigerants, DCS lowers carbon emissions, heat, and noise, while residents track real-time usage via smart meters.

The District Drinking Water System (DWS) produces and delivers bottled water-quality drinking water directly to household taps. The equipment involved in the water purification process at the CUP follows NSF and WRAS standards. This system eliminates plastic waste from bottled water, and can lower operational expenses in maintaining water filters.

Mr. Kamol Tanpipat, Chief Executive Officer of Unisus Green Energy, said, “We offer a comprehensive, one-stop solution that covers the entire CaaS and district utility system lifecycle. From concept development and feasibility studies to design, funding, installation, and testing, we ensure all aspects are handled. Additionally, we manage operations, including O&M, billing, and customer service. Our services are tailored to meet the specific needs of project developers, promote eco-friendly living, and support sustainability. We have successfully implemented district utility systems for The Forestias, Thailand’s large development project, and are preparing to provide Cooling-as-a-Service for various projects. Through these efforts, we aim to drive the future of sustainable urban development and create a lasting environmental impact.”

Unisus Green Energy has been recognized with two prestigious awards, The Nova Award and The NOVA Green Booth Award. The Nova Award is presented to companies whose solutions embody the principles of “green innovation”, while The NOVA Green Booth Award is given to exhibitors who demonstrate a commitment to sustainability by using eco-friendly materials and practices in their booth designs. These honors highlight the company’s significant efforts in promoting innovative green energy solutions and its commitment to environmental responsibility, paving the way to a more sustainable future.

