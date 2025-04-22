Taiwan Launches NT$1 Million Short Film Contest

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has officially launched the #FindingTAIWAN International Short Film Contest, inviting filmmakers worldwide to showcase their personal connections to Taiwan through 1-minute videos.

The competition encourages participants to capture their unique perspectives on Taiwan, whether through favorite foods, places, or any aspect of Taiwanese culture that resonates with them. The contest welcomes films depicting Taiwan itself or Taiwanese influences found globally.

With a substantial prize pool totaling NT$1 million, contestants will compete for the grand prize of NT$200,000.

At a press conference in Taipei City on April 9, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung highlighted Taiwan’s global impact while announcing the film contest. He emphasized Taiwan’s technological achievements and semiconductor industry leadership, alongside recent sporting success in the World Baseball Softball Confederation Premier12 championship.

Minister Lin also noted Taiwan’s upcoming participation in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, encouraging global citizens to embrace their role as informal diplomats. He specifically mentioned opportunities to discover Taiwan through the World Expo and National Palace Museum exhibitions in Czechia and France.

The minister concluded with an invitation for people worldwide to participate in the #FindingTAIWAN competition, reinforcing the contest’s aim to gather diverse international perspectives on Taiwan’s cultural significance and global presence.

At the launch event, MOFA featured inspirational example videos from Korean influencer couple @pony.min.9465 (Facebook) and @ponie_min (Instagram), previous winners of the Trending Taiwan Short Film Competition. The event also showcased work from Lin Pang-soong, recipient of the 2025 Asia Design Prize Judge’s Choice award.

