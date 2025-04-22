Pattaya Police Swiftly Arrest Suspect in Robbery of Russian Woman

PATTAYA — A Thai suspect, who wore a bright orange motorcycle taxi vest and helmet during the crimes, was captured shortly after he allegedly robbed a Russian woman at gunpoint before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

On April 22, 2025, Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepjumnong, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a string of armed robberies in Pattaya, Chonburi Province.

According to the Commissioner, officers from Pattaya City Police Station immediately launched an investigation upon receiving reports from both a Thai and a Russian female victim who stated that a man on a motorcycle approached them, brandished a firearm, and demanded their belongings.

Miss Lilita, who was with her friend and three-year-old daughter, was robbed in Soi Phra Tamnak 5. Fearing for her child’s safety, she handed over 3,100 baht to the thief, who then quickly accelerated and fled the scene.

Pattaya police reviewed CCTV footage from across the city, leading to the identification of the perpetrator. A warrant for his arrest was quickly issued by the court, and police successfully apprehended the suspect.

The 30-year-old Thai male has a criminal record and was already wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos confirmed that the man is considered a danger to society due to his repeated involvement in serious criminal offenses. He was taken into custody for interrogation and is now facing prosecution.

“This suspect has a history of committing similar offenses and has shown no remorse despite being arrested multiple times. His actions—particularly targeting women and tourists—severely damage Thailand’s image,” said the Commissioner. “I have ordered this case to be handled with the utmost seriousness.”

The Commissioner also emphasized the critical role of the city’s extensive CCTV system, which enables swift response and tracking of criminal activity. He has instructed Pattaya police to intensify patrols, expedite the apprehension of individuals with outstanding warrants, and crack down on illegal firearms and contraband.

“Our goal is to ensure the safety and security of both residents and visitors. The Pattaya police are fully committed to protecting the public. Should any incident occur, we are prepared to investigate and arrest suspects without delay,” Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepjumnong stated. “We urge the public and all tourists to place their trust in the Royal Thai Police—we are here to safeguard everyone.”

