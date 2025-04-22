SRT and ROCTEC Ink Deal for Telecommunications Network Installation

Bangkok, 21 April 2025 – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and ROCTEC Global Public Company Limited (ROCTEC) have signed a contract for the Telecommunications Network System Installation Project, together with consortium partners SKY ICT Public Company Limited and United Telecom Sales and Services Company Limited. Under this initiative, ROCTEC, an ICT solutions provider with over 30 years of experience in telecommunications infrastructure and a proven track record of delivering railway ICT systems in Hong Kong, will collaborate with its consortium partners on the design and implementation of a high-speed fibre optic network across SRT’s railway system. The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of railway safety, operations, management, and passenger services, while laying the foundation for long-term collaboration on future developments.

Advertisement

Mr. Weng Sam Lam, Chief Executive Officer of ROCTEC, stated that the project represents a critical step in modernising and upgrading SRT’s telecommunications infrastructure to improve communication, enhance train control, and reduce operational costs. “We are honoured to support Thailand’s digital rail transformation. This new infrastructure will help SRT operate more efficiently, support network expansion, and integrate seamlessly with future high-speed rail connectivity. The project aligns with national infrastructure development goals and will contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth,” he said. Implementation is targeted for completion within two years.

The Telecommunications Network System Installation Project integrates ICT systems with intelligent rail infrastructure in two key areas. The first involves the construction of the telecommunications backbone, including signal transmission equipment such as Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM), IP/MPLS networks, IP-Backbone systems, IP telephony systems, train control telephony systems, and fibre optic cabling. The second area focuses on the deployment of advanced technology solutions. This includes approximately 3,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables installed along SRT’s main routes, buildings, and offices, as well as DWDM systems to expand bandwidth and enhance communication performance. The project scope also includes IP Backbone and Wi-Fi systems to support train control telephony and CCTV, VoIP and IP telephony systems to improve communication effectiveness, and a robust cybersecurity framework to safeguard data and mitigate cyber threats. A Network Operations Centre will also be established to enable centralised monitoring and efficient system management.