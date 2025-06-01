Thailand Celebrates Opal Suchata’s First-Ever Miss World Crown

BANGKOK — Thai beauty pageant fans erupted in nationwide celebration as Opal Suchata Chuangsri, a 21-year-old student, claimed the Miss World 2025 crown, becoming Thailand’s first winner in the competition’s 72-year history.

TPN Global, her management company, shared images and messages from beauty fans and various businesses congratulating her across social media platforms, while Thai media outlets reported the joyous news throughout Saturday night.

Opal won the 72nd Miss World pageant held at the HITEX Convention Center in Hyderabad, Telangana State, India, on May 31. She triumphed over 108 contestants and received her crown from last year’s winner Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic.

Hasset Dereje Admassu of Ethiopia was first runner-up, Maja Klajda of Poland second runner-up, and Aurelie Joachim of Martinique third runner-up.

Advertisement

Redemption After Disappointment

This victory certainly provided redemption for Opal following her participation in Miss Universe in Mexico last year, where she finished as second runner-up despite delivering what many considered an exceptional interview performance.

During that competition, she impressed audiences and even Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra with her answer about leadership qualities, stating that empathy was the most important trait for leaders.

At Miss World, Opal excelled in the interview rounds from the beginning. During the Asia-Oceania regional competition, she compared taking on the role to tending a beautiful and sustainable flower garden, emphasizing that it wasn’t about promoting oneself with titles, but making people feel “I am here for them, truly standing up for them.”

In the final question round, when asked “What has this journey taught you about the truth and personal responsibility in shaping how stories are told?” Opal responded: “Everyone here in the hall is being the person who all of the people in our lives look up to. The best way to lead people is to lead with your gracefulness and your actions. That is the best thing we can do to the people around us and in our world.”

Controversial Path to Miss World

Opal’s journey to Miss World was marked by drama when she was stripped of her Miss Universe third runner-up title on April 22, just minutes after TPN Global announced their business partnership with Tero Entertainment to send her to Miss World.

When reporters asked if being dismissed from Miss Universe would affect her Miss World participation, Opal replied: “Since Julia Morley, the owner of the pageant, focuses on participating in various activities and values, I believe there are many factors that will lead us there beyond this issue.”

Her prediction proved accurate, as Opal will now work alongside Julia Morley on Beauty with a Purpose initiatives. She has promoted her “Opal For Her” project, born from personal experience, aimed at raising awareness and funds for breast cancer prevention.

Background and Aspirations

The young woman grew up in a hotel business family in Phuket Province and speaks fluent English despite not being mixed-race like many previous Thai beauty queens, having attended international schools since childhood. She also speaks fluent Chinese, graduating from the prestigious Triam Udom Suksa School in Bangkok where she specialized in Chinese language.

Currently, Opal studies International Relations at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Political Science, one of Thailand’s leading educational institutions. She aspires to become a diplomat in the future, a goal that aligns perfectly with her new role as a global ambassador for Thailand.

______________