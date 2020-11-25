Thai-Israeli Comics Inspired by COVID Now on Virtual Display

BANGKOK — Nod at comics drawn by both Thai and Israeli artists about the pandemic from the safety of your home in an ongoing online exhibition.

The “Thai x Israel: Life Under Covid” virtual event has more than 100 comics from artists from both Lands of Plenty expressing Thais and Israeli’s humor, panic, and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This exhibition is proof that even in difficult moments, creativity of the people can shine through and help lighten the hearts of those who see it. It also demonstrates that no matter how challenging the situation, Israel and Thailand still remain good partners,” Meir Shlomo, Ambassador of Israel to Thailand said in a statement.

“I hope this exhibition will ease your daily stress and inspire you in one way or another.”

The project is a joint effort between the Embassy of Israel and the Creative Economy Agency public organization, and is billed as the first ever cooperation in comic arts between the two countries.

The comics are drawn by 12 artists each from Thailand and Israel. Famous names include Kai Hua Ror artists Tai, Jiew, and Hehaji from Thailand, and Michel Kichka and Illana Zeffren from Israel.

View the exhibition now on Google Arts and Culture.