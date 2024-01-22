“Bangkok Reflection” Depicts Bangkok’s Uncommon Scenery

“Exploring diverse perspectives of Bangkok through the lens of Samatcha Apaisuwan.”

In a solo exhibition “Bangkok Reflection” at Charoen43 Art and Eatery.

BANGKOK – From a familiar street to a diverse perspective photograph “Bangkok Reflection” is a photo exhibition by Samatcha Apaisuwan. A former agency photographer turned freelancer, specialized in street style and documentaries, he has roamed the streets of Bangkok around Charornkrung, Talad-noi, Siam, China town and Pak-Klong-Talad since 2020 for this exhibition.

His unique technique, devoid of any computer editing programs, allows viewers to authentically reflect on open conversations and ideas about the vibrant spirit of sleepless Bangkok through his solo exhibition, as a part of Bangkok Design Week 2024.

The selection of each photo in this exhibition captures the artist’s humor and observant characteristic, seeking uncommon scenery and composition, to create a different dimension and perspective from the familiar, resulting in an experimental body of work with mysterious and fascinating photos.

“I often see things through the reflection of mirrors, windows, or materials combining opposite angles to view both sides of perspectives and differences angles within a single frame. These ideas led to my experiment of bringing mirror-like plastic into the frame, allowing me to composite different pictures together within a frame without the need of photo editing and giving me the joy of seeing the actual result at its capturing moment.”

“I enjoyed and felt very happy with this set of photos. Every photo in this exhibition was created from my sense of joy and the urge to experiment, which I call “Reflection.” It reflects my curiosity to try how perspectives can shift, combined with the ProPhoto RGB profile for coloring and the Fine Art Printing process handled by Goon Studio. I hope that people who see my work can resonate with something inside themselves through this exhibition, “Bangkok Reflection.”

“Bangkok Reflection: สะท้อนกรุง” 2 Floor, C43 : Fashion and Inspiration Space at Charoen43 Art and Eatery 27 Jan-4 Feb, 2024

More Information :

https://www.facebook.com/samatchaphoto

www.samatchaapaisuwan.com

IG : samatchaphoto

and www.facebook.com/charoen43

Samatcha Apaisuwan (Pop): Photographer

Samatcha Apaisuwan was fascinated in photography from his young age, influenced by his grandfather (Sanitpan Pisanyabud). Samatcha started as a hobbyist photographer before pursuing professional photography training at the Department of Visual Arts, Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University,

He started his work with a well-known advertising agency, where he gained experience in various photography styles and situations, both in indoor studios and outdoor settings, accumulating almost 30 years of experience. Later, working as a freelancer, he expands his skillset, collaborating with brands and international companies such as lifestyle brands, food and restaurants, hotels, products, and events etc. including the post-production process by himself.

Samatcha grew up in the age of black-and-white and film photography, he never stops exploring, so he moved to Los Angeles, USA, for quite some time and today he still considered himself as a lifelong photography student.

For Samatcha, Photography has a magical allure and a captivating charm every time he presses the shutter. His work philosophy is: “Always add ‘extra’ to ‘ordinary’, but never lose sight of functionality.” More than just a profession, photography is his fulfilling passion and his source of inspirations.

He continues to walk the street’s corners and alleys of Bangkok on his free time, capturing the essence of everyday life and local communities.