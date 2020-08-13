Yeah! Final Songkran Holidays Set for September

Update: The Cabinet approves the proposal on Thursday afternoon, and the holidays are now official.

BANGKOK — Mark your calendars for the next and last piece of your Songkran holiday substitutes, most likely to be at the beginning of September.

Culture minister Itthipol Khunpleum said Thursday he would propose the remaining two days of Songkran holidays in September. If approved by the Cabinet, the proposal will give us a long weekend from Friday Sept 4 to Monday Sept. 7.

Water splashing and large-scale events will not likely be allowed, however.

The Songkran public holidays and festivities from April 13 to 15 were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.