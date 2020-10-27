How to Do Both Loy Krathong and Halloween in 1 Night

BANGKOK — Once in a rare full moon, Loy Krathong and Halloween falls on the same fateful night – so pick your poison for 2020 and whether you want your dreams or nightmares to come true.

Here’s a list for things to do this Loy Krathongloween on Saturday:

No, I Actually Want to Float Krathong

Zip between 10 piers along the Chao Phraya via free shuttle boat to visit temples, support locals’ shops, and visit historic areas of Old Bangkok from Oct. 29 to 31 at the “River Festival Thailand 2020.”

Stops include Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Tha Maharaj, lesser-known temples, as well as riverside tourist spots like Asiatique and Lhong 1919. Iconsiam mall’s festival runs Tuesday through Sunday, and will have ice krathongs (despite the term, they are not drugs) and biodegradable krathongs for people to float.

Bangkok Metropolitan Authority will hold a Loy Krathong celebration by Khlong Oang Ang

A Halloween-themed Loy Krathong will take place at Chulalongkorn University’s pond in the city center.

Those going upcountry for the weekend may want to stop by Sukhothai Historical Park, where Loy Krathong Festival will be hosted from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, with light and sound shows from Tuesday through Saturday. Free entry.

No, I Actually Want to Be Scared

On Halloween night, the Bangkok Hiking Meetup will camp on a remote campsite close to where the Lauda Air Flight 004 crashed in 1991 in Suphan Buri and killed all 213 passengers – the deadliest aviation tragedy in Thai history.

Local hikers say they have seen foreigners dressed in business clothes walking around the crash site. Price: 4,800 baht for a three-day trip.

Halloween at Bangkok 1899

Trade for a Halloween costume last-minute at the Bangkok 1899’s Halloween event which will include a clothing swap, pumpkin carving, face painting, and a barbecue.

Horror Movie Trivia

Aesop’s Bangkok is holding a trivia night for horror film buffs on Thursday at 7:30pm. Free entry, and winners will receive cash prizes or food vouchers.

Family-Friendly Halloweens

Here’s a list of Halloween events suitable for the kids:

Halloween Monsters Party at K-Village , Oct. 31 from 3pm to 9pm. Trick-or-treating, carnival games, and a Halloween market expected.

, Oct. 31 from 3pm to 9pm. Trick-or-treating, carnival games, and a Halloween market expected. Bambini Villa Little Ghosts Party , Oct. 31 from 11am to 5pm at Bambini Villa family mall.

, Oct. 31 from 11am to 5pm at Bambini Villa family mall. Bangkok Farmers’ Market Halloween Party, Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

No, I Just Want to Dance

Untz, untz, untz goes the beat while the Bangkok bourgeoisie dress up as nurses, witches, and Mae Naak on Halloween night.

Stranger Bar’s resident drag queen M Stranger Fox is throwing a “Halloween Hallo Queens” party on Saturday 8pm and will feature drag queens Gisele, Srimala, Jai Sira, and Natalia Pliacam.

Latino Halloween Party at Mojjo Rooftop Party, free flow drinks 699 baht from 7pm to 9pm

at Mojjo Rooftop Party, free flow drinks 699 baht from 7pm to 9pm Jungle Jam at Jam bar. Free entry.

at Jam bar. Free entry. Mustache Takeover at Spectrum Lounge & Bar

at Spectrum Lounge & Bar The Haunting at Insanity Nightclub, from Oct. 30 to 31

Nightclub, from Oct. 30 to 31 Sway

Kolour Halloween. Tickets 950 baht at the door.

Oct. 30 Parties:

