The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to advise that Bangkok’s newest art space and creative landmark opened today – the ‘Metro Art’ project located over a 1,000 square metre area of MRT Phahon Yothin subway station.

Events are lined up to take place at Metro Art throughout 2023 between the hours of 07.00-21.00 Hrs, with free entry.

The over 30 million Baht project – developed by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and Bangkok Metro Networks Limited (BMN) – is supported by the TAT into becoming a new location for tourists and Thais to visit, in particular those who appreciate art and creativeness.

Exciting new ‘Metro Art’ attraction opens on Bangkok’s MRT subway

Ms. Wattana Sittiwaitayaporn, BEM Assistant Managing Director of Commercial Development and Corporate Communications, said “This is the first art exhibition in the subway system in Thailand, and it is part of BEM’s aim to give back to society.”

Events are lined up to take place at Metro Art throughout 2023, the highlight being exhibitions of both modern and classic art by famous artists which will rotate on a monthly basis. The first two artists’ work to feature will be PRJ and The Jump. As well, there will be regular live music performances by famous artists.

Metro Art will also offer an Art Learning Center, in collaboration with the International Watercolor Society Thailand (IWS), where visitors can learn arts in various fields, while an IWS gallery and shop will showcase and sell works of art. Galleria Benetti has also helped create a Paint Here Alright zone to provide lifestyle products and room for everyone to create in their own way, and there will be an Art Market organized by 10ML.

Mr. Witsuwat Amkaphet, BMN Managing Director, said “This project is phenomenal because it merges art with the MRT system to become the new Art Space and Art Destination in the city’s heart, as the MRT Phahon Yothin station connects to all areas of Bangkok. We are confident the opening of Metro Art, together with Thailand’s full reopening to tourists, will make the space a new must-see attraction in Bangkok.”

This ‘Metro Art’ project is the first art exhibition on the MRT subway system, and is expected to increase MRT usage by 20% – from 25,000 to 30,000 passenger trips per day. For more information on Metro Art, visit the Facebook page MRT Bangkok Metro.