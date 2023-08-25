Freeze-Dried Durian Products From Thailand Popular in Chinese Market

CHANTHABURI – The five-day China-South Asia Expo, which kicked off on Aug. 16 and ended on Aug. 20 in Kunming, attracted over 30,000 exhibitors as well as representatives and guests from 85 countries and regions and international organizations. Chen Jie, a 46-year-old merchant from Thailand, was one of them.

Chen brought freeze-dried durians from Chanthaburi Province, the renowned fruit capital of Thailand, to the expo. Currently, durians from Thailand are dominating the Chinese market and freeze-dried durians brought by Chen to the expo were sold out even before the event was closed.

The manufacturer of Chen’s durian products started its dried fruits export business to China from the year of 2016 and China market takes up almost 40 percent of the company’s total sales volume.

According to Chen, the China-South Asia Expo is a perfect platform for Thai durian enterprises to promote their products and strengthen cooperation with companies from China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The expo is a fruitful trip for Chen and he believes more and more high-quality durian products could enter Chinese market in the future.