Enjoy Street Food ‘YATAI MURA’ in the Thaniya Japan Days

Thaniya Shopping Center, catering to Japan Lovers hearts, hosts the “THANIYA JAPAN DAYS” event with the theme of ‘YATAI MURA’.

Thaniya Shopping Center, in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan in Thailand, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Japan Foundation Bangkok, Thai-Nichi Institute of Technology, and Bang Rak Rotary Club, is organizing THANIYA JAPAN DAYS, the grand annual Japanese festival, under the theme ‘YATAI MURA.’

The event will showcase a wide array of authentic Japanese food stalls that offer various dishes reminiscent of Japan’s culinary delights and bring Great Taste of Japanese Food Market to Bangkok. Make sure not to miss out on the specially curated menu exclusively available at this event.

Additionally, experience the authentic Japanese culture shows featuring traditional arts and performances from Japan. You can catch all these exciting activities from Friday, November 3rd, to Sunday, November 5th, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM (midnight), at Thaniya Shopping Center.

THANIYA JAPAN DAYS serves as a reaffirmation of the strong relationship with both Japanese nationals and Thai enthusiasts who have cherished Japan for over 30 years. It promotes Japanese culture, including authentic Japanese cuisine and traditional art performances, while also supporting Japanese restaurant entrepreneurs in Bangkok.

The event will offer a collection of legendary Japanese food and drinks, featuring unique flavors and specially curated menus exclusively created for this occasion. Presented in the form of ‘YATAI MURA’ or Street Food Vibes, attendees can enjoy offerings from renowned establishments such as KENJI’S LAB, which offers fusion homemade Izakaya-style cuisine.

Another highlight is SHAKARIKI432, famous Izakaya in Osaka for their delectable offerings. SAKE NO MISE, beloved by Thai patrons for their signature ‘Seafood Donburi’. ABURI IZAKAYA SAKU, a newly established Izakaya under the Terra Group umbrella, along with various other Japanese culinary delights will add to the diverse range of options available.

These include homemade curry from AORINGO, must-try Japanese dishes from DONKI, beef rice bowls from CHIKARA MESHI, Kushikatsu (deep-fried skewers) from IZAKAYA NAIHUA, Oden and Yakisoba from HI…JAPAN, Japanese shellfish and premium ingredients from YAKIIMOYA, Ramen noodle and curry rice from KURO KI IRO, accompanied by various beverage and dessert stalls catering to dessert lovers.

Featured items include HONCHA’s “Original Green Tea,” UHOLIC’s “Hokkaido Milk Ice Cream,” MIRUKU’s “Japanese-style Milk Shop,” and GLUTEN FREE TAMA BAKERY’s tempting offering of “Donut Stick & Ice Cream.”

After indulging in delicious food, prepare to be enchanted by genuine Japanese cultural performances, such as the rhythmic beating of Taiko drums, the lively Yosakoi dance, and captivating classical music.

Also, take the time to explore through various stalls hosted by members of the Rotaract where nursing students from Saint Louis College will offer desserts, beverages, souvenirs, and decorative items for sale within the event. All proceeds, after deducting expenses, will be donated to the Bang Rak Rotary Club of to support education, society, and underprivileged individuals.

For those interested, you can join THANIYA JAPAN DAYS ‘YATAI MURA’ at the front area of Thaniya Shopping Center (BTS Sala Daeng Exit 1 and MRT Silom Exit 2) from 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM (midnight).

For more information and updates, please visit Thaniya’s Facebook page: https://shorturl.asia/wysE7 or contact 02 231 2244, extension 602.