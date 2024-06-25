Pink Power Up Business Forum: Igniting Thailand’s Pink Economy Revolution

BANGKOK – Canvas Ventures International (CVI), Thailand’s leading venture capital firm with a specialized focus on Pink Tech and LGBTQIA2S+ investment and ecosystem building, today announced the Pink Power Up Business Forum, a groundbreaking event poised to unleash Thailand’s Pink Economy.

Taking place June 27-28, 2024, at the Glowfish Sathorn in Bangkok, the forum will showcase the immense potential of LGBTQIA2S+ businesses and investments, solidifying Thailand’s position as a global leader in this burgeoning sector.

The Pink Economy, estimated to be worth 4 trillion dollars globally, represents a significant untapped opportunity for economic growth and social progress. The Pink Power Up Business Forum aims to unlock this potential by connecting key players in the LGBTQIA2S+ business community, fostering collaboration, and driving investment in innovative Pink Economy ventures.

Key Highlights of the Pink Power Up Business Forum:

Unveiling Thailand Pink Tech Ecosystem Survey Report: Gain exclusive insights into the landscape of Thailand’s Pink Tech ecosystem, identifying emerging trends and investment opportunities.

Beyond Marriage: Public Policy Priorities: Engage in a critical discussion on public policy reforms needed to advance LGBTQIA2S+ economic participation in Thailand.

The Pink Lotus Paradox: Explore the unique challenges and opportunities faced by LGBTQIA2S+ individuals in Thailand’s academic and business sectors.

Business Opportunities in Focus: Participate in a panel discussion on four key areas of opportunity in the Pink Economy: Festival & Tourism, Healthcare & Familyhood, Entertainment & Marketplace, and Corporate Inclusion & Pink Fintech.

University Pink Tech Challenge: Witness the innovative power of university students as they pitch their cutting-edge Pink Tech business ideas to a panel of industry experts and potential investors.

Startup Pink Tech Showcase: Experience the future of the Pink Economy firsthand as promising startups showcase their groundbreaking products and services.

Networking Party: Forge invaluable connections with like-minded individuals and potential collaborators during a vibrant networking party.

“The Pink Power Up Business Forum is a testament to Canvas Ventures International’s commitment to fostering innovation and driving economic growth in Thailand, particularly within the Pink Economy,” said Mr. Tanachai Kulsombulsin, Co-Founder of Canvas Ventures International.

“We believe that the Pink Economy represents a significant opportunity for Thailand, and we are excited to bring together the brightest minds in the LGBTQIA2S+ business community to unlock this potential.”

Join the Pink Economy Revolution:

The Pink Power Up Business Forum is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of the Pink Economy in Thailand. Secure your spot today and be part of a movement that is transforming Thailand’s economic landscape.

For more information and to register, please visit https://p-pub.forum and https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/Pink-Power-up-Business-Forum

About Canvas Ventures International:

Canvas Ventures International (CVI) is Thailand’s leading venture capital firm, specializing in Pink Tech and LGBTQIA2S+ investment and ecosystem building. With a deep understanding of the region’s unique business landscape, CVI is committed to driving economic growth and social progress by fostering innovation and inclusivity within the Pink Economy.