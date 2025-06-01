Thailand Kicks off Pride Month with a Parade in Bangkok

By
Associated Press
-
pride
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra attends the annual Pride Parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride Month in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

By SAKCHAI LALIT

Advertisement

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand started its annual celebration Sunday for the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride Month, with its Pride Parade, the first to be held after Thailand legalized same-sex marriage earlier this year.

Participants marched with rainbow flags for hours in Bangkok. Pride Month celebrations have been endorsed by politicians including Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was attending the parade this year.

The enactment of the Marriage Equality Act makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and the third place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.

Advertisement

AP25152331805716
Participants hold a rainbow flag during the annual Pride Parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride Month in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
AP25152332020012
Participants take part in the annual Pride Parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride Month in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
AP25152331359467
Participants take part in the annual Pride Parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride Month in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
AP25152331608086
Participants hold a rainbow flag during the annual Pride Parade to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community’s Pride Month in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR