Bangkok Bank Chief: Thailand Must Adapt to Four Major Disruptors

BANGKOK — Chartsiri Sophonpanich, President of Bangkok Bank, delivered a stark message at the elite+ Magazine 11th Anniversary Dinner, emphasizing that Thais cannot afford complacency as the nation grapples with an aging society, the middle-income trap, and four major disruptors.

Speaking to an audience of local business leaders and ambassadors, Chartsiri acknowledged, “We have to face it. Thailand’s economy is not doing well.”

ASEAN’s potential and Four Disruptors

Despite the domestic challenges, Chartsiri highlighted a positive outlook for ASEAN, noting its increasing attractiveness as an investment destination and the bloc’s trajectory to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030.

However, he then outlined four critical disruptors that warrant serious consideration:

Climate Change: Emphasizing its defining role in the future.

Technology and Innovation: Particularly the impact of digitization and generative AI.

Conflicts, Geopolitics, and Geoeconomics: Highlighting increased global instability and unpredictability, including the influence of figures like US President Donald Trump on rules-based societies.

Supply Chain Relocation and Deglobalization: Citing China’s overcapacity in various production areas as a factor.

Chartsiri stressed that “We are living in a time of great disruptors,” making future predictions increasingly difficult. He urged Thais to cultivate resilience and robustness in the face of these challenges, acknowledging that “Digitization has transformed the way we live and work. More disruptions will be coming with generative AI.”

Thailand’s Role and Recommendations

Despite the headwinds, Chartsiri expressed optimism that Thailand can serve as a crucial facilitator of trade and culture, not only within ASEAN but globally.

Revisiting the four disruptors, he reiterated that the response to climate change will shape the future. Regarding new technology, he advised working smartly to leverage these changes. On supply chain shifts, he pointed to China’s production overcapacity.

Chartsiri concluded his speech with five key recommendations for navigating these turbulent times:

Accept that change is the only constant. Hoping that things will stay the same will not work.

Be adaptable. Knowing and seeing change will not help unless you are willing to cange yourself.

Learn lessons from the past. Perhaps the clearest indicator that you are at risk is when you think or say, “well, this cannot happen here or to us.”

Be willing to let go of the past.

Know what you do not know.

