Seven Arrested in Chinese National Shooting Case in Chonburi

CHONBURI — Police have arrested seven suspects in connection with a shooting incident involving Chinese nationals in Huai Yai District, Chonburi Province, after an expanded investigation revealed drug trafficking links among the group.

Police Lieutenant General Yingyot Thepchamnong, Commander of Provincial Police Region 2, praised Huai Yai Police Station on June 2nd for their swift work in solving the Chinese national shooting case and seizing large quantities of narcotics. Seven suspects have been arrested: six Chinese nationals and one Thai woman.

The Incident

On Saturday, Mr. Qiyang, a 26-year-old Chinese man, got into an argument with another Chinese man named Mr. Zhijie at a residence. Mr. Jubin then shot Qiyang in the right knee with a 9mm pistol, causing him to bleed and preventing his escape from the house. Jubin, Zhijie, and a Chinese woman named Junhan then dragged the injured Qiyang inside the house and attempted to wash blood stains from the driveway to destroy evidence.

During the incident, Zhijie took a bag containing hidden drugs and vaping equipment, fled in a Mercedes-Benz, and disposed of the gun in a pond. However, officers tracked him down and recovered the weapon. A search of his vehicle revealed 225.84 grams of methamphetamine, 165.83 grams of ketamine, 711 methamphetamine pills, 1,572 pieces of vaping equipment, and five firearms.

Extended Investigation

Besides Jubin, Zhijie, and Junhan who were initially detained, officers have arrested two additional Chinese men and one Thai woman. The injured victim Qiyang has not provided any statement, while shooter Jubin claims Qiyang owed him 500,000 baht ($15,210) and was attempting to borrow more money before allegedly attacking him, forcing him to shoot in self-defense.

Police remain skeptical of this account. Based on the drug evidence, investigators suspect the shooting stemmed from a dispute over illegal business interests. All seven suspects face various charges, with Jubin charged with attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and possession of Category 1 narcotics (methamphetamine and ice) and ketamine. Other suspects face charges including overstaying visas and illegal entry into the kingdom.

