Algerian Duo Caught in Bangkok After Airport Pickpocketing Spree

BANGKOK — A pair of Algerian pickpockets who frequently targeted victims at Suvarnabhumi Airport and crowded areas throughout Bangkok have finally been apprehended. The Chinese tourist who filed the complaint expressed great satisfaction with the arrest.

The case began when Tourist Police received a report through the Thailand Tourist Police Application from Mr. Yang, a Chinese tourist, stating he had been pickpocketed at the Passenger Terminal Building 1, Gate 4. Yang reported that while waiting for transportation at Gate 4, he noticed two men following him and his friend before discovering his bag had been opened and items were missing.

CCTV Reveals Coordinated Crime

Tourist Police investigators at Suvarnabhumi Airport reviewed security footage and identified two foreign male suspects working in coordination. The perpetrators had arrived at the airport via the Airport Rail Link and followed the victim to the taxi waiting area. When the victim stood up to look for a taxi, both suspects seized the moment of distraction – one searched through the victim’s bag while the other acted as a lookout to block the victim’s view. After obtaining the stolen items, they quickly fled the scene.

Through investigation, police identified the duo as Algerian nationals: Mr. Omer, 59, and Mr. Ahmed, 58. The pair operated with a clear division of roles, targeting crowded locations such as BTS stations and airports. Their modus operandi involved following victims, with one performing the theft while the other provided cover.

After obtaining victims’ belongings or credit cards, the suspects would go on shopping sprees at various department stores, purchasing expensive branded merchandise. They then took their stolen goods to their residence in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok.

Once Tourist Police had gathered sufficient evidence, they coordinated with Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station to request arrest warrants from Samut Prakan Provincial Court, where the airport is located.

Arrest and Recovery

On June 1st, police raided their Ramkhamhaeng residence, arresting both suspects and seizing clothing worn during the crime, 40,000 baht in cash, and various branded merchandise.

Both suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit theft at an airport and unauthorized use of another person’s electronic card in a manner likely to cause damage to others. They have been transferred to Suvarnabhumi Police Station for prosecution.

Tourist Police notified the Chinese tourist Mr. Yang of the arrests via WeChat. Yang responded with messages expressing his deep gratitude for the Tourist Police’s work and confirmed he will definitely return to Thailand for tourism while personally reclaiming his stolen property.

________