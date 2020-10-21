It’s Jay Time! Thailand’s Fave Vegan Venues Announced

BANGKOK — Mark down these places to grab brunch or plant-based snacks during the “Jay” Festival.
Root the Future’s Plant Based Food Awards announced in its Tuesday press release the winners of the public’s favorite vegan dishes in Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, billed as the first ever crowd-based vegan awards in the country.
Voters were allowed to cast the ballots for their favorite vegan places, without any nominees.
In Bangkok, Loving Hut Rama 3 won the Best Jay Food Seller and their khao soi won the Best Thai Dish category. The Vegan Table in Phuket swept not only the best plant-based restaurant on the island, but also the best burger and best Thai dish with their tempeh green curry.
EzyGo Edamame Beans, sold in 7-Eleven, won the Best Convenience Store snack in both Phuket and Chiang Mai, which chose Goodsouls Kitchen as their favorite plant-based restaurant.
Root the Future is a website founded by Briton Max Hellier and Aussie Joanna Broomfield that promotes plant-based living in Thailand.
Bangkok:
Best Plant-Based Restaurant: Vistro, a diner in Sukhumvit known for for their international vegan dishes
Best Overall Dish: Bangkok City Diner’s Tan Tan Ramen, which has a vegan egg
Best Dessert: Hebe Naked Chocolate Ice Cream
Best Jay Food Seller: Loving Hut Rama 3
Best Thai Dish: Loving Hut’s Khaosoi
Best Plant Meat: Meat Avatar’s Crispy Pork
Best Convenience Store Snack: Snack Jack’s Green Pea Snack
Best Plant Milk: Kebbio
Best Burger: Barefood Cashew Burger
Best Food Court for Plant-Based Food: Foodworld at Centralworld
Phuket:
Best Plant-Based Restaurant: The Vegan Table
Best Overall Dish: Pure Vegan Heaven’s Falafel Bowl
Best Dessert: Revitalise’s Chocolate Brownie
Best Jay Food Seller: Dok Bua Vegetarian
Best Thai Dish: The Vegan Table’s Tempeh Green Curry
Best Plant Meat: VeganReady’s Nature Nuggets
Best Convenience Store Snack: EzyGo Edamame Beans
Best Plant Milk: 137 Degrees
Best Burger: The Vegan Table’s Beyond Burger
Chiang Mai:
Best Plant-Based Restaurant: Goodsouls Kitchen
Best Overall Dish: Anne’s Pizza’s Chicago Vegan Deep Dish Pizza
Best Dessert: The Vegano Bistro’s Chocolate Lava Cake
Best Jay Food Seller: Im Jai Veg Food Stall at Maya Mall
Best Thai Dish: Anchan Vegetarian’s Banana Flower Thai Salad
Best Plant Meat: Let’s Plant Meat
Best Convenience Store Snack: EzyGo Edamame Beans
Best Plant Milk: Nature’s Charm
Best Burger: Goodsouls Burger
Best Food Court for Plant-Based Food: Maya Mall Food Court
