It’s Jay Time! Thailand’s Fave Vegan Venues Announced

BANGKOK — Mark down these places to grab brunch or plant-based snacks during the “Jay” Festival.

Root the Future’s Plant Based Food Awards announced in its Tuesday press release the winners of the public’s favorite vegan dishes in Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, billed as the first ever crowd-based vegan awards in the country.

Voters were allowed to cast the ballots for their favorite vegan places, without any nominees.

In Bangkok, Loving Hut Rama 3 won the Best Jay Food Seller and their khao soi won the Best Thai Dish category. The Vegan Table in Phuket swept not only the best plant-based restaurant on the island, but also the best burger and best Thai dish with their tempeh green curry.

EzyGo Edamame Beans, sold in 7-Eleven, won the Best Convenience Store snack in both Phuket and Chiang Mai, which chose Goodsouls Kitchen as their favorite plant-based restaurant.

Root the Future is a website founded by Briton Max Hellier and Aussie Joanna Broomfield that promotes plant-based living in Thailand.

Bangkok:

Best Plant-Based Restaurant: Vistro, a diner in Sukhumvit known for for their international vegan dishes

Best Overall Dish: Bangkok City Diner’s Tan Tan Ramen, which has a vegan egg

Best Dessert: Hebe Naked Chocolate Ice Cream

Best Jay Food Seller: Loving Hut Rama 3

Best Thai Dish: Loving Hut’s Khaosoi

Best Plant Meat: Meat Avatar’s Crispy Pork

Best Convenience Store Snack: Snack Jack’s Green Pea Snack

Best Plant Milk: Kebbio

Best Burger: Barefood Cashew Burger

Best Food Court for Plant-Based Food: Foodworld at Centralworld

Phuket:

Best Plant-Based Restaurant: The Vegan Table

Best Overall Dish: Pure Vegan Heaven’s Falafel Bowl

Best Dessert: Revitalise’s Chocolate Brownie

Best Jay Food Seller: Dok Bua Vegetarian

Best Thai Dish: The Vegan Table’s Tempeh Green Curry

Best Plant Meat: VeganReady’s Nature Nuggets

Best Convenience Store Snack: EzyGo Edamame Beans

Best Plant Milk: 137 Degrees

Best Burger: The Vegan Table’s Beyond Burger

Chiang Mai:

Best Plant-Based Restaurant: Goodsouls Kitchen

Best Overall Dish: Anne’s Pizza’s Chicago Vegan Deep Dish Pizza

Best Dessert: The Vegano Bistro’s Chocolate Lava Cake

Best Jay Food Seller: Im Jai Veg Food Stall at Maya Mall

Best Thai Dish: Anchan Vegetarian’s Banana Flower Thai Salad

Best Plant Meat: Let’s Plant Meat

Best Convenience Store Snack: EzyGo Edamame Beans

Best Plant Milk: Nature’s Charm

Best Burger: Goodsouls Burger

Best Food Court for Plant-Based Food: Maya Mall Food Court

Related stories:

Cast Your Vote in Thailand’s 1st Ever Vegan Awards