The Votes Are In: Thailand Chooses Their 2021 Vegan Faves

BANGKOK — Want to keep off the meat and dairy for even just one day a week? Here are some certified vegan crowd-favorite places in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket.

Root the Future announced on Saturday their second edition of the Plant Based Food Awards, where the public sent in more than 20,000 votes for their favorite vegan dishes and restaurants, without any nominees.

Root the Future is a website founded by Briton Max Hellier and Aussie Joanna Broomfield that promotes plant-based living in Thailand. See last year’s winners here.

Without further ado, here are the winners of the 2021 Plant Based Food Awards:

Bangkok:

Best Plant-Based Restaurant: Vistro

Best Plant-Based Meat: First Pride’s Crispy Nuggets

Best Plant-Based Burger: Golden State Vegan Restaurant’s Seafood Burger

Best Plant-Based Cheese: Butter Me Up

Best Plant-Based Delivery: Kaek Kao Kua

Best Plant-Based Dessert: Flogurt’s Plant-Based Yogurt

Best Plant-Based Ice Cream: Hebe

Best Plant-Based Milk: Goodmate’s oat milks

Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant: Hummus Heads

Best Plant-Based Ready Meal: Meatoo

Best Plant-Based Seafood: Golden State Vegan Restaurant’s sushi

Best Plant-Based Snack: Balls & Juices’s Fit Balls

Best Plant-Based Thai Dish: Loving Hut’s Hor Mok Curry

Best Plant-Based Cheap Eats: So Vegan

Chiang Mai:

Best Plant-Based Restaurant: Goodsouls Kitchen

Best Plant-Based Meat: Let’s Plant Meat’s Plant-Based Burger Patty

Best Plant-Based Burger: I’m Your Vegan’s Tonkatsu Hangbaga

Best Plant-Based Cheese: Swees Cheese

Best Plant-Based Delivery: Anne’s Pizza/Chicago Deep Dish & More

Best Plant-Based Dessert: The Donut Cafe & Delivery’s donuts

Best Plant-Based Ice Cream: 7 Senses Gelato’s vegan options

Best Plant-Based Milk: Nature’s Charm’s Condensed Coconut Milk

Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant: Anne’s Pizza/Chicago Deep Dish & More

Best Plant-Based Ready Meal: Ezygo

Best Plant-Based Seafood: I’m Your Vegan’s Crispy Lemon Shrimp

Best Plant-Based Snack: Siamaya’s vegan chocolate

Best Plant-Based Thai Dish: Anchan Vegetarian Restaurant’s Penang Curry

Best Plant-Based Cheap Eats: Samta Plant-Based Life

Phuket:

Best Plant-Based Restaurant: The Vegan Table

Best Plant-Based Meat: Vegan Ready’s Nature’s Nuggets

Best Plant-Based Burger: The Vegan Table’s Chickin Hawaiian Burger

Best Plant-Based Cheese: The Vegan Table

Best Plant-Based Delivery: Vegan Junkie

Best Plant-Based Dessert: Vegan Junkie’s Salted Caramel Shake

Best Plant-Based Ice Cream: Torry’s Ice Cream’s vegan options

Best Plant-Based Milk: Goodmate’s oat milks

Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant: Levantine – East Mediterranean Cuisine

Best Plant-Based Ready Meal: Vegan Ready

Best Plant-Based Seafood: Vegan Junkie’s Phish & Chips

Best Plant-Based Snack: Cocomoons’ cookies

Best Plant-Based Thai Dish: The Vegan Table’s Tom Yum Tempeh

Best Plant-Based Cheap Eats: Dok Bua Vegetarian Restaurant

Other

Best Vegan-Friendly Hotel: Away Chiang Mai Thapae – A Vegan Retreat

Best Social Media Presence: Golden State Vegan Restaurant

Best Branding: Meat Zero

