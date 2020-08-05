Ministry of Foreign Affairs Launches Podcast Series

BANGKOK — The foreign ministry is finally catching up with the 21st century.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its first-ever podcast show, “Talk With Ambassadors,” was launched on Wednesday. It’s the first segment in the series that will feature Thai ambassadors talking about their experience in dealing with the coronavirus in the countries they’re posted.

A spokesman for the ministry also teased that an English edition might follow.

“We’re thinking about making an English series as well, but we will have to see what the response is first,” Natapanu Nopakun said by phone.

The series is produced in collaboration with The Cloud, and the first ambassador to be interviewed is Patcharee Pompachati, ambassador to Argentina. Patcharee talks about how she helped send back 52 Thai students back to Thailand amid global travel lockdowns.

The podcast is available on Podbean, Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.